Southern Miss kicking off 2019 Homecoming

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi is getting ready to celebrate its 2019 homecoming this week.
The first homecoming event will be the Dixie Darling Alumnae Social event, which begins Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn.
On Friday, the annual Alumni Homecoming Golf Tournament will take place at the Hattiesburg Country Club at 8:30 a.m. The Southern Miss Student Government Association (SGA) will host its annual “Fountain Sit” at Shoemaker Square at 11:30 a.m. SGA will also present the homecoming court at 5 p.m. at Town Square Park.
The 24th annual Homecoming 5K race is set for Saturday at 8:30 a.m. For more information on registering for the race, click here. The Homecoming Parade will start at 10 a.m., followed by the Dixie Darling tailgate. The parade will head east down Hardy Street from Midtown to the main entrance to campus.
Here’s a list of other USM homecoming activities happening this week:
Friday, Oct. 11 – Dixie Darling Alumnae Practice & Cocktail Hour | Practice – St. Thomas Church & Pride Field – 1 to 5:30 p.m. | Cocktail Hour – Camelia House – 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11 – Kappa Delta Alumnae Date Party – Dogwood Venue – 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11 – Black Alumni Gala – Lake Terrace Convention Center – 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11 – Alumni Hall of Fame Banquet – Thad Cochran Center – 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12 – Southern Miss Alumni Association Annual Awards Lunch & Business Meeting – Thad Cochran Center
Saturday, Oct. 12 – Sprit Park Live – Spirit Park – 1 to 3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12 – Southern Miss Alumni Association Membership Appreciation Tailgate – Ogletree House – 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. | Honors College Pregame Tailgate – Honor House – 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Homecoming activities will wrap up that evening with the Southern Miss Golden Eagles football game versus North Texas. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
