Officials remind public of statewide burn ban as Fall temperatures descend upon South

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s drought is now in the ‘severe’ range, according to state experts. We don’t just need rain, we need a lot of rain.
“Six to seven inches of rain is needed to bring the soil moisture back up to normal levels," said Jason Scott with the Mississippi Forestry Commission. "We have not gotten anywhere close to 6 to 7 inches of rain anywhere in the state, so we’re still in the drought condition.”
The State Forestry Commission says a wildfire can spread at fast as 14 miles per hour. The dryer the conditions and more wind can speed that up even further.
Outdoor burning of any kind in the state is now prohibited.
“It is bonfire season, it’s campfire season. With these cooler temperatures, people are going to want to sit out on their decks around the fire pit. That is still prohibited under this burn ban. No outdoor burning. Anything with an open flame that produces an ember is prohibited,” said Scott.
Grilling is allowed, but it can still pose a fire danger if not done right.
Grills of Mississippi recommends closing your grill when you're done cooking and making sure the embers are always out.
Jonathan Huddleston, owner of Grills of Mississippi said to, “Make sure that it’s clean before you start cooking on it, then taking the needed precautions to disperse of the fire properly. Make sure it’s extinguished before you travel with it, because when you drive with it you can expose it to massive amounts of oxygen and rekindle that fire.”
