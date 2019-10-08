Laurel Salvation Army in need of donations

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Salvation Army needs donations to restock its food pantry.
The organization has already fed more than 8,500 people this year and needs help to continue to feed people.
Those interested in donating food can drop the items off at the office or thrift store.
Anyone looking to donate money can head over to their website and click the “donation” tab.
Major Raymond Pruitt mentioned they need the communities support so they can help those in need.
