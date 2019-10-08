High School Football Recap: Week 7; Part 2

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Lumberton High School junior quarterback Robert Henry hasn’t needed a vast quantity of carries to inflict massive damage to opposing defenses.
Take Monday night, as the Panthers put the finishing touches on a weather-delayed, 47-0 Region 4-1A football win at Sacred Heart High School.
Henry rushed for 164 yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries, as Lumberton rolled up 357 yards rushing against the Crusaders.
In seven games, Henry has rushed for 1,121 yards and 17 touchdowns on 93 carries, an average of 12.1 yards per carry. He has topped the 100-yard mark in each of his games.
Following in Henry’s footsteps, junior Trevon Jessie ran for 96 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries (10.7 yards per carry) and sophomore Shavante Toney picked up 70 yards on six carries.
Henry also completed 3-of-5 passes for 31 yards and a touchdown, an 8-yarder to senior Jayson Buckley.
Buckley contributed two touchdowns to the Panthers’ cause, adding a 66-yard punt return for a score.
The Crusaders (0-6, 0-4 region) will travel to Walnut Grove to take on Leake County High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Gators (2-6, 0-3) dropped a 44-14 decision Friday to Mt. Olive High School.
The Panthers (5-2, 4-0) will host Salem High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Wildcats (1-6, 1-3) lost 42-6 to Sebastopol High School Friday.
WALNUT GROVE, Miss. (WDAM) _ Sophomore quarterback Marcus Baggett had a busy though slightly unusual Friday night for the Pirates.
Baggett accounted for 22 points, rushing for a score, returning a fumble 30 yards for another score and running for five, 2-point conversions as Mt. Olive snapped a four-game losing streak.
Senior running back Quandarius Hubbard ran for 80 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, senior Stanley Ross added 50 yards and a touchdown on four carries and senior Zyterrious Chatman picked up seven yards and a touchdown on three carries.
Baggett, who completed 3-of-11 passes for 51 yards, rushed for 38 yards and a score on nine carries.
Junior Javeon Gordon had two catches for 41 yards and returned an interception 45 yards.
Leake County quarterback Adarrius Armon, an eighth grader, completed 8-of-16 passes for 118 yards with two interceptions.
Senior Travian Andrews rushed for 51 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries for the Gators (2-6, 0-3) while senior Joseph Barton had a 24-yard touchdown run. Senior had four catches for 71 yards and added a 2-point conversion run.
The Pirates (2-5, 1-2) will host Sebastopol High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bobcats (4-2, 2-1) defeated Salem High School 42-6 Friday.
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WDAM) _ The Red Devils took a 14-0 lead Friday night only to see the unbeaten Eagles rally for the Region 4-1A victory.
A 20-yard interception return for a touchdown put Stringer up by two scores. Resurrection came back to tie the score by halftime, and the two teams battled through a scoreless third quarter.
The Eagles (6-0, 4-0 region) took the lead on a 36-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Riley Matthews to senior Javid Shedwick, outscoring the Red Devils 21-6 in the fourth quarter.
Shedwick finished with five catches for 88 yards and two scores and threw a 26-yard touchdown to junior Will Clemens.
Senior Zack Switzer ran for 86 yards on 16 carries, including a pair of 2-yard touchdown runs in the fourth quarter.
Matthews completed 8-of-13 passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. He also threw a 2-point conversion pass to senior Elijah Watt.
Junior Brandon Gray connected on 2-of-3 field goals for Stringer.
The Red Devils (3-4, 2-2) will travel to Union High School at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Yellowjackets (5-1) topped Newton High School 53-8 Friday.
WAYNESBORO, Miss. _ The Rebels managed just 131 yards total offense Friday night, but senior quarterback Dylan Farve accounted for three touchdowns and Richton’s defense stifled the Jaguars.
Farve completed just 2-of-5 passes for 44 yards, but all but one of those yards went to senior Braxton Brewer on a 43-yard touchdown pass.
Farve ran for 42 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries and ran for a 2-point conversion.
Senior Malcolm Hinton added 40 yards on six carries.
The Jaguars (2-4, 0-1) will travel to Madden, Miss., to take on Leake Academy at 7 p.m. Friday. The Rebels (3-4, 1-2) defeated Washington School 20-0 Friday.
Richton (4-3, 2-1 Region 4-1A) will travel to Pascagoula to visit Resurrection Catholic High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Eagles (6-0, 4-0) beat Stringer High School 35-20 Friday.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.