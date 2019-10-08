’Celebration of Excellence’ tour recognizes top school districts

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi’s top educational official visited the Pine Belt Tuesday on the fourth annual statewide tour saluting all the school districts that have earned an A rating.
State Superintendent of Education Carey Wright made the Petal School District the first stop on her Celebration of Excellence tour to personally congratulate everyone for their hard work and dedication to student achievement. Petal was rated the top school district in the state.
“It’s a way to bring the community out to celebrate academic excellence," Wright said.
Petal Superintendent Matt Dillon said the tour is a way to recognize their faculty and students.
The next stop on the tour was the Lamar County School District, which also ranked as one of the best districts in the state.
These two outstanding Pine Belt school districts are leading the way for others across the state.
The Mississippi Department of Education says the number of district’s earning an A rating has more than doubled. Superintendent Wright said they all have some things in common.
“Focus on instruction, meeting the needs of all students and community support,” Wright said.
The tour will continue, with visits to the rest of the 31 districts over the next three months.
