American Legion celebrates 100 years of service

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Allen B. Carter Post 24 of the American Legion in Hattiesburg was created on October 7, 1919, exactly 100 years ago Monday.
“Rewarding is giving back, to me,” said Post 24 Commander Mark Herrington. “I’m still serving but I can still help my community and give back to our veterans. Always people who are in assist and need help giving back to our veterans.”
The post is named after Allen B. Carter, who was the first person from Hattiesburg killed in combat not long after the post was established.
“Allen B. Carter was a WWII veteran,” said Herrington. “He served from Forrest County and died in World War II. I’m not sure when they named the post after Allen B. Carter. But it’s in honor of his name.”
Over the last century, the post has given back so much to the veterans and community of Hattiesburg.
“Almost $9,000 has been given in scholarships and to the police and fire department benevolent funds since 9-11," Herrington said. "We also do the American Legion baseball, $2,000 in scholarships and a total of almost 3 or 4 million dollars in the past 50 years of baseball.”
It has also sent more than a thousand young men, like Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker, to Boys State and Boy Nation.
“I would have never gone into public service if I had not gone to Boy State,” said Barker. “The American Legion puts on that event. Secondly, our police benevolent fund and our fire benevolent fund has received money from them every year on the anniversary of 9-11 because they believe in paying it forward. so much in our community is due not only to their efforts collectively but also individually.”
Post 24 is the largest and oldest American Legion Post in the state.
