Pink Up: Cancer survivor preparing to host 6th “Pink Monday” in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A Pine Belt breast cancer survivor and her family will gather at Hattiesburg’s Town Square Park on Monday, Oct. 14, to honor other breast cancer survivors.
It will all be part of the 6th annual “Pink Monday.”
It was started by two-time breast cancer survivor Regertha Jenkins.
Jenkins beat the disease in 1989 and again in 2005.
She organized the first “Pink Monday” in 2014.
“I just decided I’m going to do something to honor breast cancer survivors, because the journey they’re going on, I’ve been on, so that’s why I try to do something to keep them encouraged,” Jenkins said.
The event, which is free of charge, will run from 4-7 p.m. and will be moved to the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center if it rains.
“We’re gonna have different vendors and sororities setting up and different people coming out and setting up booths and doctors speaking and I let survivors tell their stories and just a fun time with music and visiting with friends and family,” Jenkins said. “Bring your lawn chairs and it’s just going to be an exciting day for everybody that comes.”
“Everybody that signs in that’s a breast cancer survivor will get a door prize because it’s all about them and giving back to them and helping them.”
Jenkins’ brother and well-known musician Charles Carter will provide live entertainment for the event.
