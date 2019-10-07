Mitchell Farms hosts annual Mississippi Peanut Festival

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Peanuts and pumpkins had folks in the Pine Belt show up to the annual Mississippi Peanut Festival at Mitchell Farms in Collins on Sunday.
The family business turned tradition had a variety of activities over the weekend, like arts and crafts and the search for that perfect pumpkin.
There was also a ‘Run for a Cure’ 5K and a section for the kids to play.
With everything offered, the Mitchell family said there’s always a great turn out.
"We brought some peanuts already, and we got pumpkins, getting some sweet potatoes, guess whatever else they got,” Petal resident Mickey James said. “Visit the booths over there and see what they have for sale. We'll we're going to display the pumpkins on the front porch and we're going to cook the peanuts, boil them. It’s going to be good."
“The first few years we started the Mississippi Peanut Festival here because we wanted people to come out and enjoy our good peanuts,” Co-owner of Mitchell Farms, Jo Lynn Mitchell said. “We have the big jumbos, and we have medium-sized Virginia peanuts”
The festive fun at Mitchell Farms will continue throughout the month with a fall pumpkin patch.
