Madison Co. Deputy Brad Sullivan making good progress; family updates

“He is alert and responsive, more so than ever. We still don’t know what limitations he may have and will know more as we are able to transfer to the rehab facility.”

By Morgan Howard | October 7, 2019 at 10:21 AM CDT - Updated October 7 at 11:56 AM

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Eric Parker, the brother of Madison County Deputy Brad Sullivan, he has been making good progress the last couple of days.

A post in a public Facebook group called Praying for Deputy Brad Sullivan, posted the update Monday morning.

Deputy Sullivan is completely off the ventilator but still taking oxygen through the trach.

His brother stated that he has made enough progress that the doctors want to get him to therapy as soon as they can. They hope to get him to a physical therapy rehab facility within the next couple of days.

