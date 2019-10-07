High School Football Recap: Week 7; Part 1

RICHLAND, Miss. (WDAM) _ Northeast Jones High School senior quarterback Mason Smith rushed for 88 yards and three touchdowns Friday as the Tigers opened Region 5-4A in dominating fashion with a 35-6 road win at Richland High School.
Northeast Jones led 14-0 at halftime and then added three more touchdowns in the third quarter.
Each of the Tigers’ touchdowns came via the ground game.
Senior Tony Barnes ran for 52 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, while senior Zymarrian Ducksworth rushed for 22 yards and a touchdown on six carries.
The Tigers kept the Rangers (4-3, 0-1 region) out of the end zone until surrendering a touchdown in the final period.
The Northeast Jones defense had come up with two pass interceptions and a fumble recovery, while its special teams blocked a field goal attempt.
The Tigers (3-4, 1-0) will host Florence High School at 7 p.m. Friday, The Eagles (2-5, 0-1) opened Region 5-4A play with a 39-7 loss Friday to Quitman High School.
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) _ Sophomore Joshua McDonald ran for a pair of touchdowns as the unbeaten Mustangs built up a 37-2 lead after three quarters to roll to the Region 3-5A victory.
The game started Friday night but was called because of weather before wrapping up Saturday.
Junior Kentrel Pruitt put West Jones up in the first quarter on a 3-yard touchdown run and sophomore Benjamin Cooper’s 20-yard field goal put the Mustangs up 10-0 after one period.
Senior Jasper Jones pushed the lead to 17-0 on a 9-yard run before junior quarterback Alan Follis found junior Tajrick Randolph with a 60-yard touchdown pass and a 23-0 lead.
McDonald ran 5 yards for his first score, putting the Mustangs ahead 30-0 at halftime.
South Jones picked up a safety in the third quarter, but McDonald answered with a 10-yard touchdown run.
The Braves closed out the scoring with a 50-yard field goal by Mark Diers.
McDonald gained 58 yards on eight carries for West Jones and freshman Antwoine Gavin added 50 yards on seven carries. Pruitt has 25 yards on six carries, while Jones added 11 yards on four carries.
Follis completed 10-of-15 passes for 145 yards and touchdown with an interception. Senior Michael Neal had two catches for 52 yards.
The Mustangs will host Forest Hill High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Patriots (3-4, 2-0) defeated Jim Hill High School Friday 22-6 in Region 3-5A play.
The Braves (1-6, 0-2) travel to Jim Hill High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Tigers (1-5, 0-2) lost 22-6 Friday in Region 3-5A play to Forest Hill High School.
BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM ) _ The Trojans took a big step toward avoiding a repeat of 2018 by opening Region 8-3A play with a two-day road win over the Jaguars.
The game started Friday night but was called because of weather and lightning. The teams resumed and wrapped up play Saturday night.
For the second consecutive season, the Trojans had arrived unbeaten on the eve of region play. Last year, West Marion managed to win just once while navigating the 8-3A schedule, falling in the last game of the regular season to fall out of the playoffs.
The Trojans made a move in the opposite direction Friday/Saturday by downing the banged-up-but-dangerous Jaguars in the region opener for both.
West Marion took a 7-0 after one quarter on an 11-yard run by junior Jartavious Martin, then made it 14-0 at halftime on a 17-yard pass from senior quarterback Jeremiah Holmes to senior receiver Ott Mitchell.
Jeff Davis, who was without starting quarterback Lyric Hall and wingback Kyser Booth, scored in the third quarter ion a 25-yard run by senior Markis Middleton to cut its deficit to 14-6.
The Trojans added two points when senior noseguard Blaten Norris came up with a sack in the end zone. Neither team scored in the final period.
The Jaguars (2-5, 0-1 region) will welcome Columbia High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Wildcats (6-0, 1-0) defeated Tylertown High School 46-0 in a region game that started Friday and was not resumed until Sunday.
The Trojans (7-0, 1-0) will host Region 8-3A newcomer Magee High School at 7 p.m. Friday in a battle pitting Trojan against Trojan. Magee (7-0, 1-0) opened region play with a 51-27 victory Friday over Seminary High School.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Junior running back Jamal Donaldson went for 82 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Tigers from dropping a Region 4-5A contest with the Panthers.
Donaldson’s touchdown gave Hattiesburg a 7-6 halftime lead but Pascagoula (3-3, 1-1 region) grabbed a 12-7 lead through three quarters, then scored two more times in the final period.
Hattiesburg junior quarterback Jordan Willis completed 8-of-21 passes for 86 yards. Senior Rhyen Brisco caught four balls for 62 yards.
The Tigers (1-5, 0-2) will welcome unbeaten Picayune High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Marron Tide (6-0, 2-0) beat Gautier High School 55-0 Friday night.
TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) _ The Taylorsville High School Tartars were anything but pleased with the way they played last week while being handed their first loss of the 2019 football season.
The Tartars took out their frustration on their archrivals Thursday night.
Junior quarterback Ty Keyes threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns as Taylorsville opened Region 5-2A play with a 42-6 victory over previously unbeaten Bay Springs High School.
The Tartars led 7-0 after one quarter before blowing the game open with a 28-0 second quarter.
Taylorsville (6-1, 1-0 region) led 42-0 after three quarters before the Bulldogs (6-1, 0-1) scored in the final period.
The Tartars, who were held scoreless for the first time since 2004 in a 28-0 loss last week at Jackson Preparatory School, have scored at least 32 points in each of their six wins this season.
Keyes, who completed 15-of-18 passes, connected with junior Tyrese Keyes for all three touchdown passes. Tyrese Keyes caught five passes for 81 yards.
Junior Arterious Miller caught three passes for 102 yards.
Taylorsville, which piled up 553 total yards, saw its ground game churn up 250 yards.
Junior Jeffery Pittman rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, junior Travis Keyes ran for 41 yards and a touchdown on seven carries and Ty Keyes added 46 yards on seven carries.
Ty Keyes also ran for a 2-point conversion.
Sophomore Cedrick Beavers, who caught two passes for 24 yards, returned a punt 62 yards for a touchdown.
The Tartars will travel to Heidelberg High School for a 7p.m. kickoff on Oct. 11. Bay Springs will host Puckett High School at 7 p.m. on Oct. 11.
