Hattiesburg police investigating club shooting
October 7, 2019 at 3:12 PM CDT - Updated October 7 at 3:12 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting at a Hub City night club.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at Club Nina’s at 20 Broadway Drive around 1:30 a.m., according to police.

An official with the Hattiesburg Police Department said officers were told at least two bullets fired from the parking lot area struck a window of the club, but no injuries were reported.

In May, 21-year-old Frederick Paige Jr. was killed in a shooting in the parking lot of Club Nina, according to police.

If you have any information regarding Sunday’s shooting, you are asked to contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.

