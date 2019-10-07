Hattiesburg hosting 2nd annual Restaurant Week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is kicking off its second annual Restaurant Week this week.
VisitHATTIESBURG announced the expansion of the city’s “#CulinaryCrawl” events for this year in a Sept. news release.
These events will feature stops at locally-owned restaurants and hotels beginning at 5 p.m.
The events for Oct. 6 -13 are as followed:
- Midtown Monday – Monday, Oct. 7, featuring restaurants including Brass Hat, Patio 44, and a block party at the District at Midtown
- New South Restaurant Group – Wednesday, Oct. 9, featuring Purple Parrot, Crescent City Grill, Branch, and Mahogany Bar
- Downtown Hattiesburg – Thursday, Oct. 10, featuring The Porter Public House, BluJazz Café, The Depot Kitchen and Market, and Southern Prohibition Brewery
- Hattiesburg Hotels Culinary Crawl – Sunday, Oct. 13, featuring Hilton Garden Inn, DoubleTree by Hilton, Holiday Inn North, and Courtyard by Marriott
This week’s theme is “OctoberFEAST,” which will feature specialty hamburgers as a nod to the term “Hattiesburgers.” Local restaurants will create new menu items and specials for the week.
For each event, ticketholders will receive a food and cocktail pairing at each participating stop. Transportation will be provided on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday.
Tickets for the events are $40 per person.
If you’re looking to attend multiple events, discounted tickets will be available starting at $32.50 per person, per event.
“Downtown Hattiesburg Association, Midtown Merchants Association, and Signature Magazine expressed interest in hosting a #CulinaryCrawl, Marlo Dorsey, executive director of VisitHATTIESBURG, said. “We are excited to have them on board to add a twist to Restaurant Week. These #CulinaryCrawl evenings will offer a taste of Hattiesburg’s many delicious dishes. Foodies are also encouraged to visit participating restaurants throughout the week to try specialty hamburgers. This great annual event celebrates Hattiesburg’s local culinary scene, so bring your appetite. We will see you soon!”
You can purchase tickets through Eventbrite.com or the 2019 Hattiesburg Restaurant Week Facebook page.
For more details on the Culinary Crawl, restaurants participating, or weeklong offerings, click here.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.