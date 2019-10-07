Former Choctaw official, wife charged with wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, among other charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former member of the Tribal Council for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and his wife have been arraigned on a Superseding Indictment for theft/embezzlement, wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and false statements to a bank, in separate schemes to defraud the Tribal government with false claims for travel reimbursement payments and to improperly influence a federally-insured bank.