Bomb squad investigates suspicious canister found in Moselle home

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A bomb squad determined a suspicious canister found in a Moselle home Monday is not dangerous.
A homeowner found a canister while cleaning the attic of a mobile home on Watkins Road, according to Paul Sheffield, director of the Jones County Emergency Management Agency. As the homeowner was walking outside with the canister, he heard a hissing noise coming from it and called for emergency responders.
A bomb squad was called from Biloxi to investigate the canister.
After inspecting the device, the bomb squad determined that the object was just a canister with bolts inside.
