Three Hattiesburg churches participate in “Blessing of the Pets”

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Dozens of pet owners brought their furry friends to a special event at one Hattiesburg church Saturday morning.
It celebrated the Feast of St. Francis, who is the patron saint of animals.
A Blessing of the Pets was held at Westminster Presbyterian Church.
It was a joint effort by Westminster Presbyterian Church, Parkway Heights United Methodist Church, and Trinity Episcopal Church.
Each pet got a blessing and a special tiny wooden cross.
Pet owners got a certificate marking the occasion.
“We just want to celebrate what pets bring to our lives and thank God for giving us these creatures that help us every day,” said Karen Reidenbach, a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and a Board member of Southern Pines Animal Shelter.
Several puppies were also available for adoption from Southern Pines Animal Shelter.
This was the first year that all three churches gathered together for the event.
