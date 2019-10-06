Several festivals held in the Pine Belt Saturday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Saturday was a big day for festivals across the Pine Belt.
Laurel Main Street hosted the 10th annual Loblolly Festival. It featured more than 200 vendors, selling food, clothing, and arts and crafts.
There was also live music, trolley rides, and lots of activities for children.
In the Hub City, the 14th annual Mobile Street Renaissance Festival brought thousands of visitors to historic downtown Hattiesburg. This event also featured a lot of vendors, as well as entertainment on several stages.
And finally, one Hattiesburg church continued its tradition of raising funds by celebrating the culture of Germany.
St. John Lutheran Church hosted its annual “Oktoberfest” complete with lots of food and German folk music, provided by Southern Miss students.
The event raised money for the church’s mission work.
Oktoberfest is a 200-year-old tradition in Germany. The folks at St. John Lutheran have been hosting their Oktoberfest for about 40 years.
