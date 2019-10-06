Heidelberg church holds service honoring breast cancer survivor

HEIDELBERG, MS (WDAM) - A Jasper County church hosted a special service Saturday night to honor the wife of a Laurel police officer.
She is a two-time cancer survivor.
A fellowship service for Mary McCullum Stewart was held at Oak Bowery United Methodist Church.
Stewart is the wife of Laurel Police Special Operations officer Kim Stewart.
Just a few months ago, she was diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time.
She first beat that disease several years ago.
Church members also raised funds for Stewart’s medical bills Saturday by selling fish sandwiches and fish plates at the church.
“I thank God for my church family, my friends, my husband, I give all the praise and glory to God,” said Stewart. “If it had not been for him, I would not have made it. I am a two-time cancer survivor, and God truly is good.”
“She means a lot to the community and we’re just grateful for who she is as a sister and who she is in Christ and we thank the community for loving her as they do,” said Eola Jones, sister of Mary McCullum Stewart and one of the organizers of Saturday’s events.
Stewart’s first battle with cancer happened 13 years ago.
