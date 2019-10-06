Decision 2019: Monday is Miss. voter registration deadline for general election

Monday, Oct. 7 is the deadline to register to vote in Mississippi’s general election.
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday, Oct. 7 is the deadline to register to vote in Mississippi’s general election.

If you are looking for a place to vote in your area, visit the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website here.

Circuit clerk offices will stay open until 5 p.m. If you’re doing an application through the mail, it must be postmarked no later than Monday.

In-person absentee ballots must be turned in by 12 p.m. on Nov. 2. Absentee ballots returned by mail must be received no later than Nov. 4.

Voters casting a ballot in person at the polls or casting an absentee ballot in the Circuit or Municipal Clerk’s Office must show one of the following forms of ID:

• A driver’s license

• A government-issued photo ID card

• A United States passport

• A government employee photo identification card

• A firearm’s license

• A student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college, or community/junior college

• A United States military photo ID

• A tribal photo ID

• Any other photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency or entity of the United States government or any State government

• A Mississippi Voter Identification Card

For more information, visit the Secretary of State’s website here.

Click here to view a sample ballot of candidates running in this year’s election.

The general election will be held on Nov. 5.

