Decision 2019: Monday is Miss. voter registration deadline for general election

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday, Oct. 7 is the deadline to register to vote in Mississippi’s general election.
If you are looking for a place to vote in your area, visit the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website here.
Circuit clerk offices will stay open until 5 p.m. If you’re doing an application through the mail, it must be postmarked no later than Monday.
In-person absentee ballots must be turned in by 12 p.m. on Nov. 2. Absentee ballots returned by mail must be received no later than Nov. 4.
Voters casting a ballot in person at the polls or casting an absentee ballot in the Circuit or Municipal Clerk’s Office must show one of the following forms of ID:
• A driver’s license
• A government-issued photo ID card
• A United States passport
• A government employee photo identification card
• A firearm’s license
• A student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college, or community/junior college
• A United States military photo ID
• A tribal photo ID
• Any other photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency or entity of the United States government or any State government
• A Mississippi Voter Identification Card
For more information, visit the Secretary of State’s website here.
Click here to view a sample ballot of candidates running in this year’s election.
The general election will be held on Nov. 5.
