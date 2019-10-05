Laurel’s Loblolly Fest celebrating 10th anniversary

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - There are many festivals across the Pine Belt this weekend, including one in downtown Laurel that is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
It’s the Loblolly Festival, which will have more than 200 vendors from several states.
There will be artists, craft makers and trolley rides.
The event starts at 9 a.m. and admission is free.
It wraps up at 5 p.m.
“A lot of people come to the festival that have never shopped in downtown Laurel and they’re amazed to see what shops have opened in the last few years, so that is the biggest thing, just to get people downtown, just to see the improvements that we’ve made, the commerce that is here,” said Judi Holifield, executive director of Laurel Main Street.
Several live music acts will also perform at the festival.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.