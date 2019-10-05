Hattiesburg American Legion post to celebrate 100th anniversary next week

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Members of a Hattiesburg American Legion post will be spending the month of October celebrating its 100th birthday.
The Allen B. Carter Post 24 will officially turn 100 on Monday, Oct. 7, and the city will honor American Legion members with a proclamation that day.
Post members will also celebrate all month by volunteering for various community service projects.
Allen B. Carter was the first Forrest County resident to be killed in World War One.
“In 100 years, we’ve probably put back $5 million in money and service to the community, over 1,000 young men have gone to Boys State, American Legion baseball for over 50 years, the oratorical programs and the general community service that the post has done is now doing and will continue to do we hope for another 100 years,” said Ted Tibbett, first vice commander of Post 24 and chairman of its 100 year celebration.
American Legion members have been meeting in a historic building on Green Street since the end of World War Two.
