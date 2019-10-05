Hattiesburg American Legion post to celebrate 100th anniversary next week

“In 100 years, we’ve probably put back $5 million in money and service to the community, over 1,000 young men have gone to Boys State, American Legion baseball for over 50 years, the oratorical programs and the general community service that the post has done is now doing and will continue to do we hope for another 100 years,” said Ted Tibbett, first vice commander of Post 24 and chairman of its 100 year celebration.