Gametime - Week 7 of high school football
By Taylor Curet | October 5, 2019 at 12:03 AM CDT - Updated October 5 at 12:03 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The first Friday in October provided plenty of thrills – and lightning. Many weather delays across the Pine Belt pushed games late into the night, while some were postponed to later dates.

Here’s a look at some of the scores from week seven of the high school football season:

  • Petal (21) Oak Grove (7)
  • Oak Forest Academy (33) PCS (12)
  • Pascagoula (26) Hattiesburg (7)
  • Pearl River Central (6) Wayne County (21)
  • East Marion (28) Perry Central (20)
  • Sylva-Bay Academy (28) Centreville Academy (16)
  • Columbia Academy (20) Lamar School (35)
  • Gautier (0) Picayune (55)
  • George County (6) Brandon (29)
  • Heidelberg (6) Enterprise (13)
  • Mize (14) Puckett (21)
  • Mount Olive (44) Leake County (14)
  • Northeast Jones (35) Richland (6)
  • Seminary (27) Magee (44)
  • Stringer (20) Resurrection Catholic (35)
  • Sumrall (7) Greene County (49)

Here’s the list of games that have been postponed:

  • St. Patrick (0) North Forrest (12) – Postponed at halftime. Will resume Monday at 6 p.m.
  • Richton (20) Wayne Academy (7) – Postponed in the third quarter, TBA.
  • West Jones at South Jones – Postponed until Saturday at 11 a.m.
  • Stone at Purvis – Postponed until Saturday at 10 a.m. at Pearl River Community College.
  • Brookhaven at Laurel – Postponed until Monday at 5 p.m.
  • Columbia at Tylertown – Postponed until Saturday at 7 p.m.
  • Poplarville at FCAHS – Postponed until Saturday at 7 p.m.
  • West Marion at Jeff Davis – Postponed until Saturday at 7 p.m.
  • Lumberton at Sacred Heart – Postponed, TBA.

