Gametime - Week 7 of high school football

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The first Friday in October provided plenty of thrills – and lightning. Many weather delays across the Pine Belt pushed games late into the night, while some were postponed to later dates.
Here’s a look at some of the scores from week seven of the high school football season:
- Petal (21) Oak Grove (7)
- Oak Forest Academy (33) PCS (12)
- Pascagoula (26) Hattiesburg (7)
- Pearl River Central (6) Wayne County (21)
- East Marion (28) Perry Central (20)
- Sylva-Bay Academy (28) Centreville Academy (16)
- Columbia Academy (20) Lamar School (35)
- Gautier (0) Picayune (55)
- George County (6) Brandon (29)
- Heidelberg (6) Enterprise (13)
- Mize (14) Puckett (21)
- Mount Olive (44) Leake County (14)
- Northeast Jones (35) Richland (6)
- Seminary (27) Magee (44)
- Stringer (20) Resurrection Catholic (35)
- Sumrall (7) Greene County (49)
Here’s the list of games that have been postponed:
- St. Patrick (0) North Forrest (12) – Postponed at halftime. Will resume Monday at 6 p.m.
- Richton (20) Wayne Academy (7) – Postponed in the third quarter, TBA.
- West Jones at South Jones – Postponed until Saturday at 11 a.m.
- Stone at Purvis – Postponed until Saturday at 10 a.m. at Pearl River Community College.
- Brookhaven at Laurel – Postponed until Monday at 5 p.m.
- Columbia at Tylertown – Postponed until Saturday at 7 p.m.
- Poplarville at FCAHS – Postponed until Saturday at 7 p.m.
- West Marion at Jeff Davis – Postponed until Saturday at 7 p.m.
- Lumberton at Sacred Heart – Postponed, TBA.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.