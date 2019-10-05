Balloons popping mistaken for gunfire at Mississippi State Fair, causing panic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The sound of balloons popping was mistaken for gunfire Friday night at the Mississippi State Fair, causing panic.
According to Major Pete Luke with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, the balloons popped at the same time an altercation was being had between a few fairgoers.
This caused many to panic and run, several in the crowd being injured in the process.
Approximately 30 people were checked by AMR, and injuries ranged from scrapes and bruises to lacerations possibly requiring stitches.
Officers were able to get the situation under control within a few minutes.
No weapons were involved in the incident.
