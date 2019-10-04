Warren County SO rescues blind, emaciated man from island in the Mississippi River

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Department rescued a man from an island in the Mississippi River Friday morning.
According to the Vicksburg Daily News the man, who is apparently blind, was able to call 911 from a cell phone just before 6 a.m. but was unable to say where he was, how he had gotten there or how long he had been there.
From the call, deputies were able to find him with the help of the phone carrier.
Sheriff Martin Pace said the man was “obviously suffering from some kind of medical emergency.”
The department sent boats to the location, where Detective Sam Winchester of the Sheriff’s Department and Jerry Briggs of the Warren County Fire Department found the man around 9 a.m.
The Sheriff said man was probably in his late 60s or early 70s, emaciated, and, at that point, he was nonverbal and unable to provide details. He did, however, have “survival equipment,” two kayaks and a tent. His belongings have been recovered and inventoried.
“It appears he was camping and traveling down the river,” Pace said. He did not have identification, but some letters found among his belongings may provide clues as to his identify.
The unidentified man was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center. His condition is unknown.
We are working to get more details on this developing story.
