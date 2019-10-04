Various events set for Jones College Homecoming 2019

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College is getting ready to celebrate homecoming with many different festivities this weekend. The theme of this year’s homecoming is “Bobcat Revolution.”
JC is planning to make Homecoming a special event, with things being kicked off on Thursday with a student homecoming pep rally at 7 p.m. at the Lake. The “glow pep rally” was sponsored by the Student Government Association, which provided glow-necklaces and glow-sticks for everyone in attendance.
On Friday, the JCJC Class of 1955 Reunion Dinner will take place in the C.L. Neil Student Center Banquet Hall.
Numerous events are schedule to take place on Saturday. Events will begin at 9 a.m. with a brunch for alumni and friends at the Terrell Tisdale Library, with members of the Ellisville High School Reunion for the 1960-1965 classes, JCJC 1969 class, and the JCJC 1979 football team and cheerleaders reunion.
The homecoming parade will follow at 10 a.m. and it will come down the streets of Ellisville and the campus. The parade will feature floats made by the student body using the theme, as well as the Maroon Typhoon Marching Band, JCJC cheerleaders, Touch of Gold and the 2019 homecoming queen and her court.
At 10:45 a.m., the public is invited to join the Jones family for a pep rally after the parade in front of the C.L. Neil Student Center, with the JCJC Alumni Luncheon happening afterwards in the A.B. Howard Gymnasium. JCJC alumni Tim Lawrence, Brittney Pickering, Earl Reynolds and Reggie Smith will be honored during the luncheon.
The Ellisville High School reunion classes and JCJC reunions are invited to join the “Tailgating under the Tents” at the Sim Cooley Football Field, near the Tennis Complex, before the game at 11:30 a.m.
Homecoming pre-game festivities will begin at 1:30 p.m. with the marching band’s pre-game show on at Bobcat Stadium, and the game against Pearl River Community College will start at 2 p.m.
The homecoming court will be presented at halftime with the crowning of the 2019 Homecoming Queen, Haley Smith, as well as the recognition of the 2019 Honor Alumni and a performance by the Maroon Typhoon and Touch of Gold ending the festivities.
