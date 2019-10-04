Taylorsville dominates Bay Springs, 42-6

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Taylorsville head coach Mitch Evans described the Tartars’ 28-0 loss at Jackson Prep last Friday as a little slice of “humble pie.”
The loss was Taylorsville’s first of the season and first shutout since 2004. The Tartars responded on Thursday by dominating Bay Springs 42-6 to open Region 5-2A play.
Coach Evans’ group jumped out to a 35-0 halftime lead with four different players scoring touchdowns – highlighted by Cedrick Beavers punt return to the house which made the score 21-0.
After a lightning delay, Taylorsville finished the job by outscoring the Bulldogs 7-6 in the second half to clinch the region opener. The Tartars lead Bay Springs 38-13-1 in the all-time series.
Taylorsville (6-1) visits Heidelberg next Friday while the Bulldogs (6-1) host Puckett.
