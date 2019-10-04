Southern Cross Animal Shelter receives donation

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Cross Animal Rescue received some help in a big way on Friday.
The Dental Group of Ellisville donated a check for $5,000 to the group. The money will be used to renovate the area where the most sick and needy animals go when they first arrive.
Dr. Lake Garner of Dental Group said that he and his wife felt that SCAR does such good work in the community helping animals that are abused and neglected.
“We just really feel, really empathetic because there are so many that are neglected and are just left out on side of the road and they’re just doing a great job taking care of these little animals and finding them a home,” Garner said.
SCAR is a no kill shelter that focuses on animal rescue and public education.
