South Perry Elementary burglarized twice in one week

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public to identify a suspect involved in two burglaries at South Perry Elementary School.
Sheriff Mitch Nobles said investigators believe the same man broke into the school two times last week. School security cameras captured video of the burglar on both occasions.
The first burglary happened late at night on Wednesday, Sept. 25, or during the early morning hours of Thursday, Sept. 26. The school was burglarized again on Sunday, Sept. 29.
According to Nobles, an unknown amount of cash was taken during both break-ins. Nothing else was missing from the school.
Nobles said there was no sign of forced entry after either of the break-ins, and the school has since taken measures to reinforce exterior doors investigators believed could be an issue.
If you can identify the suspect or have any information that could help the investigation, you’re asked to call the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at 601-964-8461 or Perry County Crime Stoppers at 601-964-7867.
A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest.
