Salvation Army accepting applications for Christmas assistance

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Salvation Army of Laurel will be accepting applications for Christmas assistance throughout the month of October.
You can apply at the following locations and times:
- Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Waynesboro Community Center in Waynesboro (1044 Benton Street).
- Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Magee Civic Center in Magee (1st Avenue NW).
- Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Smith County Multipurpose Building in Raleigh (SC Road 77).
- Oct. 18 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Clark County Multipurpose Building in Quitman (99 Westwood Avenue).
- Oct. 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the DHHR in Bay Springs (37 W 8th Avenue)
- Oct. 28, Oct. 30 and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Salvation Army in Laurel (205 N. 13th Avenue)
To apply, you must bring the following items:
- Valid photo ID.
- Birth certificate for each child ages 10 and younger. (A crib card will be acceptable for newborns up to 3 months old).
- Current proof of all income, including SNAP benefits, TANF, child support, SSI, pay stubs, etc.
- Current utility bill or other document with current address.
- Proof of all major monthly bills such as car payment, cable/internet/phone, medical bills, rent receipt, copy of lease.
- Clothing and shoe sizes for each child as well as list of gift ideas.
- Eligible seniors 55 years and older will receive a food box.
For more information, call 601-428-4232.
