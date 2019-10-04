LIST: Festivals happening around the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A few fall festivals are happening around the Pine Belt this weekend.
Here’s a list of festivals going on around the area:
- Friday, Oct. 4 – Historic Mobile Street Renaissance Festival – Hattiesburg (Downtown Hattiesburg)
- Saturday, Oct. 5 - Historic Mobile Street Renaissance Festival – Hattiesburg (Downtown Hattiesburg)
- Saturday, Oct. 5 - Saint John Lutheran Church Oktoberfest – Hattiesburg (St. John Lutheran Church) – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 5 - Loblolly Festival – Laurel (Downtown Laurel) – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 5 - Mississippi Peanut Festival – Collins (Mitchell Farms) – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 5 - Heritage Festival – Columbia (Friendship Park) – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 6 – Mississippi Peanut Festival – Collins (Mitchell Farms) – 12 to 5 p.m.
If you know of any other events happening in the area, you can submit them to our community calendar here.
