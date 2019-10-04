Jones College, PRCC prepare for 89th “Catfight”

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - When Jones College and Pearl River Community College line up opposite one another on Saturday at 2 p.m., it will be for the 89th time.
The longstanding rivalry continues this weekend in Ellisville where the No. 14 Bobcats are off to a 3-2 start (2-1 MACJC).
Jones turned in one if its better performances of the season last Thursday with a 34-6 win over Southwest. The Bobcats racked up 504 yards of offense while limiting the Bears to 163 yards.
Meanwhile, PRCC (1-4, 0-3 MACJC) has lost four straight games – averaging just eight points per game during that stretch. However, JC head coach Steve Buckley expects a fight on Saturday and the Wildcats plan to give one.
"Ted [Egger] and their staff do a great job,” Buckley said. “What you're seeing in our league this year is parity from one through 14. It is what it is. I think the president’s created an environment that creates parity in the league."
“Coach Buckley always has them prepared,” said PRCC head coach Ted Egger. “They’re fast and they’re a very physical football team. We got four games left and there’s a lot of opportunity in these four games. I’m excited about the Jones game because it’s the next game. I just want to see our guys finish strong and end the season on a positive note and we can absolutely do that.”
Jones College leads the all-time series 44-42-2.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.