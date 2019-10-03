Game of the Week Preview: Petal at Oak Grove

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal and Oak Grove renew rivalry on Friday night for a Region 3-6A showdown.
“It’s going to be the best atmosphere we play in all year long," said Panthers head coach Marcus Boyles on Friday’s matchup at Warrior Field.
“They all see each other and know each other," said Warriors head coach Drew Causey. "It’s bragging rights for the year, so it’ll be a lot of fun Friday night.”
The Warriors (3-2, 1-1) are coming off back-to-back losses and looking to bounce back as they continue district play.
“We need to just do what we’re supposed to do," said Causey. "We just need to play our brand of football. Not have any mistakes or turnovers. We haven’t done that in the last couple of weeks. I think if we get back to that and we’ll be fine.”
While the Panthers (4-1,1-0) are seeking braggings rights and look to remain undefeated in the region.
“As coaches, we say we approach every game the same, but that would be a lie," said Boyles about facing rival Oak Grove. "We know this game means a little something more. It’s a rivalry game, obviously, you want those bragging rights for 365 days. It is a district game. It’s a chance for us to go 2-0 and for them to even out their record to 1-1. There’s a lot at stake tomorrow night.”
Kickoff between Petal and Oak Grove is set for 7 p.m. at Warrior Field.
