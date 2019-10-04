First Alert: Another near-record hot day; few showers possible

Good morning everyone! We’re starting off your day with sunny skies and temps in the low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-90s. A few showers will be possible today as well but they will be spotty in nature.
Temps will fall into the 80s later in the evening for those Friday Night Football games. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 70s overnight.
This weekend will be warm for both Saturday and Sunday as highs top out in the upper 80s to low 90s under mostly sunny skies. A few stray showers will be possible on Sunday.
The main event will happen on Monday. That's when our first cold front of fall will move into the Pine Belt. This will give us some scattered storms in the afternoon on Monday. Cold air will move into the area Monday night and we will dip all the way down into the upper 50s by Tuesday Morning!
Tuesday will be sunny and cool under sunny skies and a breezy north wind! Highs will only reach the low 80s with lows in the upper 50s! Much of next week will be sunny and cooler with highs in the low to mid-80s.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.