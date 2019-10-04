Crash involving tanker truck closes Hwy. 11 in Moselle

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Highway Patrol is responding to a crash involving a tanker truck and at least one other vehicle on U.S. Highway 11 in Moselle.
MHP Troop J spokesman Sgt. Travis Luck said the tanker overturned and was leaking fuel and another vehicle caught fire after the crash, but the flames have been extinguished and the leak has been stopped.
The crash happened on Hwy. 11 near Moselle-Seminary Road around 2:30 p.m. Luck said both lanes of the highway have been closed as first responders work to clear the scene. Traffic is being diverted on to Moselle -Seminary Road.
It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured in the collision.
We will update this story with more details as they become available.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.