Oak Grove to receive award for performing arts

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Pine Belt high school is enhancing the lives of its students with a national award.
Oak Grove High School will be the recipient of this year’s national Performing Arts School of Excellence Award. The award is given by the National Federation of State High School Associations once a year to one deserving high school that goes above and beyond to represent the arts and sports.
They are making history in the state of Mississippi as the only state high school to receive the award.
Dr. James Weaver, NFHS director of performing arts and sports, will be at the football game Friday night to present the award to Principal Helen price as well as the district leadership team and the school’s performing arts staff.
The award presentation will happen at 6:45 just before Oak Grove’s home football game Friday night.
