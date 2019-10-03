Mother of 8-year-old now official suspect in his sexual battery and murder

“We feel certain in saying Dacoda is a suspect in the death of her son based on the information we’ve received from the Medical Examiner’s office. The autopsy report, the crime scene itself, all that put together, she’s a good hard suspect. While there was suspicion early on, we can’t operate our cases like that and we’ve got to wait on some facts, and here recently, we’ve gotten the facts that lead us to the conclusion we’ve got now that she is responsible for her son’s death.”