Mississippi under statewide burn ban

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Conditions across south Mississippi have become incredibly dry over the past several weeks due to lack of rain, making conditions right for wildfires.
These dangerous conditions have lead to the Mississippi Forestry Commission issuing a statewide burn ban.
“So with a burn ban there are specific activity that are prohibited to counties under a burn ban," said Jason Scott with the Forestry Comission. "What those activities are are debris burning, so with it being fall, leaves are beginning to fall. People are getting outside to rake up those leaves picking up stick and disposing them with fire.”
Any fire started can quickly get out of control due to the dry vegetation.
And those dry conditions are being exacerbated because there has been little to no rain in the month of September. The last time we had good rainfall was way back in August.
So with the burn ban in effect, what things can you do and not do?
You can still use your grill, gas or charcoal that’s fine. You can also use citronella candles and a gas heater.
But the things you can not do under any circumstances are burn your yard, burn trash, and you can not grill using an open pit. And by following those rules, we can reduce the risk of wildfires.
Under state law, any person who knowingly and willfully violates a burning ban is guilty of a misdemeanor and may be fined not less than $100 and not more than $500.
