Jones College named Best Two-Year College in Mississippi

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Business Journal has named Jones College as the “Best Two-Year College” in Mississippi, ranking the college first in the state.
A special event was held at Old Capitol Inn in Jackson honoring Jones College representatives, Executive Vice President of Chief Enrollment Management, Information Technology and Marketing Officer, Finee’ Ruffin; President Dr. Jesse Smith and Assistant to the President for Government Relations, Jim Walley.
Dr. Smith expressed his gratitude for the college being ranked first, mentioning that the recognition makes JC’s faculty, staff, students and board of trustees’ efforts worthwhile.
“On behalf of our college faculty, staff, students, and board of trustees, we are delighted to be recognized for the quality of our work,” said Smith. “Teaching the ideals of a democratic society, while at the same time ensuring our students are ready to enter the workforce or are prepared for university transfer is very challenging. Receiving this recognition from the Mississippi Business Journal makes our efforts more worthwhile.”
JC officials mentioned some recent accomplishments at the event, citing the Gold Medal three students earned at the National SkillsUSA competitions in July, the college newspaper, the Radionian, winning first place in the two-year newspaper category and the Associate Degree Nursing programs’ May 2019 graduates achieving a 100% pass rate on the NCLEX-RN exam, as examples of success for the college.
