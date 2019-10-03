HPD searching for information in credit card fraud investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is searching for a person who is wanted in connection to a credit card fraud investigation.
Metro Crime Stoppers made a Facebook post asking the public to help locate the individual.
Deshawn Magee of Hattiesburg is wanted for questioning in multiple credit card fraud cases. He recently used a stolen credit card to purchase a PlayStation console.
If you have any information on Magee’s whereabouts, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867), call HPD at (601) 544-7900 or click here. You can remain anonymous and receive a reward for your information.
