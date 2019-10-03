Hattiesburg salan owner giving magic of self-worth to girls

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg salon owner is using her “magic hands” to do more than just styling hair.
Liz Reimona, owner and master stylist of Magic Hands Salon, is teaching girls between the ages of 12 and 16 self confidence, empowerment and encouragement.
She is collecting donations for specially monogrammed makeup bags with inspiration quotes for tween girls at Earl Travillion Attendance Center and Rowan Elementary.
Reimona said she wants to be there for these girls because she fondly remembers women being there for her when she was their age.
“Remember being a tween and most of the time at that age you are kind of overlooked because you are too young to do some things and you’re too old to do certain things,” Reimona said.
She looks forward to helping these girls blossom and become young women.
If you would like to donate, you can call 601-268-3228 or donate through PayPal. You can also donate money or toiletry items by visiting the salon at 4010 O’Ferral Street.
