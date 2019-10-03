Hattiesburg police charge two with armed robbery

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man and woman have been charged with armed robbery in an ongoing armed robbery investigation by Hattiesburg police.
An official with the Hattiesburg Police Department said 29-year-old Kendrick Reed and 20-year-old Savannah Jones, both of Hattiesburg, were charged with armed robbery.
According to police, an investigation revealed the two were in a relationship and worked together. Police said no items or currency were taken during the Sept. 27 incident in the 1200 block of Edwards Street.
Reed and Jones were booked into the Forrest County Jail.
