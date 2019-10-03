Former Pearl River County deputy tax collector charged with embezzlement

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Pearl River County’s former deputy tax collector is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars after citizens paid in cash for property taxes and car tags.
Stacy Treadaway was indicted on charges of embezzlement Thursday after an investigation by State Auditor Shad White.
She was also issued a formal demand to pay $15,470.88 when she was arrested. The amount of the demand includes interest and investigative costs, as well as what she allegedly embezzled.
Authorities say Treadaway is accused of manipulating computer software to embezzle public funds by voiding transactions when vehicle license tags and property taxes were paid with case at the tax collector’s office.
The scheme was reported when several local taxpayers noticed a delinquent status on bills paid in cash.
Investigators suspect Treadaway illegally voided over $7,000 from November 2017 to June 2018.
She was arrested and taken to Pearl River County Jail on Thursday, where a $7,000 bond was set. If convicted, she faces up to ten years in state prison and up to $25,000 in fines. Her case will be prosecuted by District Attorney Hal Kittrell’s office.
A $50,000 surety bond does cover Treadaway’s employment at the Pearl River County Tax Collector’s office. A surety bond is like insurance designed to protect taxpayers from corruption.
In a separate investigation by State Auditor Shad White’s office, a former investigator for the district attorney’s office in the 11th Circuit Court district was also arrested Thursday.
The 11th Circuit Court district serves Bolivar, Coahoma, Quitman, and Tunica counties in the northern part of the state.
Joseph Edney oversaw the pre-trial diversion program in Quitman and Bolivar counties.
Authorities say between August 2013 and March 2018, Edney embezzled over $3,500 by depositing money orders meant to pay court fees into his personal bank account.
Edney is also accused of failing to deposit money orders, causing a $2,200 loss to the District Attorney’s office. That accusation, however, is being handled civilly and is not part of the criminal allegations against Edney.
Edney was arrested and released from custody after posting a $10,000 bond. If convicted, he will face up to 20 years in prison or $5,000 in fines. The Mississippi Attorney General’s office is prosecuting the case. A surety bond does not apply in Edney’s case.
“There are apparently still people who think there are no rules that apply to them. Just to make it clear, you cannot use taxpayer money for your personal benefit,” said Auditor White. “You may think no one will notice or stop you, but it will only be a matter of time before you will be held accountable by the auditor’s office.”
Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours at 1-(800)-321-1275.
