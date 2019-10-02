Warm weather continues, cooler temperatures coming next week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off the day with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny as highs will be in the mid 90s. Temperatures will fall into the 80s later in the evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.
Hot weather will continue for tomorrow with highs in the mid 90s under partly cloudy skies. There is a small chance of a stray shower in the afternoon but most of us will stay dry.
The warm and dry weather will continue for much of this week with highs in the mid 90s with a lot of sunshine. A weak cold front will move in later this weekend, giving us low humidity and highs in the upper 80s!!
A second cold front will move in early next week as it looks to bring in some good rain and finally usher in fall weather. Temperatures are expected to have highs in the low 80s and overnight lows into the upper 50s for much of next week. That will be perfect weather for you to go visit the Pumpkin Patch!
