USM’s Abraham named C-USA Player o’Week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ University of Southern Mississippi football coach Jay Hopson has compared the characteristics of current quarterback Jack Abraham to former USM standout Nick Mullens.
Monday afternoon, the Golden Eagles discovered Abraham also had something in common with former USM standout running back Ito Smith.
Abraham became the first Golden Eagle since Smith in 2017 to be named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week.
Abraham, a 6-foot, 204-pound junior from Oxford, earned a C-USA weekly award for the first time in his 14-game USM career. He threw for 351 yards and three touchdowns as the Golden Eagles opened C-USA play Saturday with a 31-13 victory over visiting University of Texas-El Paso at M.M. Roberts Stadium.
Abraham completed 19-of-28 passes against the Miners, including 16 of his final 21 attempts while logging the second game of the season and fifth of his career with at least 300 yards passing.
USM topped the 500-yard total offense mark for the second time this fall, logging 519 yards against the Miners. The only better effort this year: 626 yards total offense at Troy University on Sept. 14.
Abraham’s three-touchdown evening extended his streak with at least one scoring pass to seven games. His first TD was an extended screen pass that De’Michael Harris turned into a 74-yard touchdown. It became the second-longest scoring pass of his USM career.
Abraham also threw a 22-yard scoring pass to Jordan Mitchell and a 6-yard touchdown pass to Jaylond Adams. The touchdown passes were a season-high and topped only by a pair of four-touchdown passing games in 2018 against Jackson State University and Rice University.
In five games this season, Abraham has completed 100-of-144 passes (69.4 percent) for 1,515 yards and nine touchdown passes with four interceptions.
In nine games in 2018, Abraham completed 223-of-305 passes (73.1 percent) for 2,347 yards with 17 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. His completion percentage led the nation.
This year, Abraham currently ranks sixth in total passing yards and seventh-highest quarterback rating in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
The Golden Eagles are idle this weekend but welcome the University of North Texas for homecoming at 6 p.m., Oct. 12, at M.M. Roberts Stadium.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDAM) _ University of Southern Mississippi senior running back/return specialist De’Michael Harris was one of four players given national recognition from the organization that annually honors “the most versatile in major college football.”
The Paul Hornung Award, presented by Texas Roadhouse, selected Harris to its weekly “honor roll” after he amassed 191 all-purpose yards and scored twice in USM’s 31-13 victory over the University of Texas-El Paso Saturday.
Harris scored USM’s first two touchdowns against the Miners, the first on a screen pass that he took 74 yards, the second on a 2-yard run off an option pitch.
The 5-foot-9, 175-pound Harris gained 80 yards receiving, 62 yards rushing and had two kickoff returns for another 49 yards,
It was the first time in Harris’s career that he had scored multiple touchdowns in different fashion and gave him three touchdowns in his last two games.
Harris was joined on the Hornung Award weekly honor roll by University of Hawaii receiver/return specialist Cedric Bird II; Appalachian State University running back/return specialist Darrynton Evans; and University of Massachusetts defensive back/return specialist Isaiah Rodgers.
The Hornung Award is awarded by the Louisville Sports Commission and Hornung, a Louisville native and former University of Notre Dame/Green Bay Packers standout.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ In conjunction with the Southern Miss Alumni Association, the USM ticket office will be offering a 24-hour, on-line sale only for alumni who live in different designated area codes.
The launch for each flash sale takes place on separate dates over the next week with each area code selected on a specific day.
Fans in those respective area codes will then have 24 hours in order to purchase tickets at the special price. Tickets normally priced at $20 in the upper deck can be purchased for $10, while those normally priced at $40 in the lower deck can be bought for $20.
The special sales will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 a.m. on selected dates and will include links to ticket pages for each area code tied to the specific flash sales.
Area codes and dates include:
- (985)/(Louisiana Northshore) – Wednesday, Oct. 2-Thursday, Oct. 3
- (504)/New Orleans) –Thursday, Oct. 3-Friday, Oct. 4
- (251)/(Mobile) – Sunday, Oct. 6-Monday, Oct. 7
- (228)/(South Mississippi) – Monday, Oct. 7-Tuesday, Oct. 8
- (662)/(North Mississippi) – Tuesday, Oct. 8-Wednesday, Oct. 9
- (601)/(769)/(Central Mississippi/Hattiesburg) – Wednesday, Oct. 9-Thursday, Oct. 10
