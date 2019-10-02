PRCC and local school districts team up

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College has teamed up with local high schools to give students a unique opportunity.
Twenty-nine students from the Hattiesburg and Petal school districts are taking college classes. They are part of the Bridge to Your Future program, which allows them to work toward an associate’s degree while in high school.
“These students are basically knocking out their first two years of college while they’re high school students,” said Jana Causey, vice president of PRCC. “These students are going to cross graduation with two diplomas.”
Causey said Pearl River Community College requires a 17 on the English and a 19 on the math portions of the ACT, complete 14 core classes and maintain a 3.0 GPA to be eligible.
The workload takes some getting used to, but Causey said the students see it as a chance to get a head start on their next level of education.
“I’ve had the opportunity to work with many of them personally and they all have a plethora of different dreams that they want to achieve," Causey said."
