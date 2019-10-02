Player of the Week - Bay Springs junior Eddie Payton

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - In its 6-0 start to the season, Bay Springs has found different ways to win ball games.
At Clarke County on Friday, it was the defense that stepped up and yielded just seven points. Junior Eddie Payton had a hand in the Bulldogs’ success with 11 tackles, one sack and two forced fumbles.
“Eddie’s worked hard, really the last three years, preparing himself to get the chance to play,” said Bay Springs head coach Dan Brady. “He’s played behind some really good players. Eddie’s work ethic – he’s gotten in the weight room, gotten really strong. Defensively, he’s just consistent. We know what we’re going to get out of him.”
Bay Springs has gotten 35 tackles, three sacks and three forced fumbles out of Payton this season. After playing linebacker his first two seasons, the junior is fitting in nicely at defensive end.
“Coming off the ball, just hitting,” said Payton, when describing his new role. “Reading the tackle – if he blocks down, I have to crash hard. If he comes at me, just base him.”
Payton said Bay Springs takes pride on the defensive side of the ball. The Bulldogs have allowed just 13.5 points per game and forced 18 turnovers through six games.
“Our defense is getting the job done this year,” Payton said. “Our [defensive backs] are getting the job done a lot this year, too. We’re coming together as a whole this year on defense and we’re just executing.”
“Every week, another group steps up to help us win,” Brady said. “I think right now the thing that’s helping us so much on defense is how relentless we are. We fly around to the football, we just play really, really hard.”
