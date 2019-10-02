PG Technologies donates $25K for workforce development at LHS

ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) - An Ellisville industry has stepped up to support workforce development at one local school.
PG Technologies has awarded a $25,000 grant to Jones College, which it is using to initiate a “Smart Start” class at Laurel High School.
That course will help students get ready to work after they graduate.
The grant was officially presented Tuesday during the second annual “Education in Industry” event at Jones College’s Advanced Technology Center.
“The Smart Start course is a course that teaches students soft skills,” said Jennifer Griffith, dean of the Workforce College at Jones College. “It helps them become better employees, better students. It teaches them that they have to be at work every day, they have to show up on time.”
“This is the support we need to excel and swing the pendulum of our district and the pendulum of our school to where we want it to be, because ultimately our goal is for all of our students and our schools to be successful,” said Michael Eubanks, supervising principal at Laurel High School.
“We’ve hired 230 people in a short period of time, so the more we can do to support the community, number one, but also get our brand out and then, hire from the local community is the better for everybody,” said Derek Hileman, managing director for PG Technologies.
The class has already begun at Laurel High School.
18 students are enrolled.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.