2nd “Education in Industry” at JC brings together students, industry leaders

ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) - Students, teachers and business leaders met in Jones County Tuesday, to exchange ideas about workforce development.
A round table discussion at Jones College’s Advanced Technology Center was a highlight of the second annual, “Education in Industry” event.
It was organized by the EDA of Jones County and it focused on preparing students to meet the workforce needs of local industry.
The event also featured a tour of Laurel Machine & Foundry and PG Technologies.
“I didn’t know there were this many job options and careers but, I loved it and I think maybe one day, I’ll do something like that,” said Keimauri McKenzie, a junior at Northeast Jones High School.
“I got to learn a lot about the machines at Laurel Machine and Foundry, I really, really like that one,” said Shane Kirk, a senior at West Jones High School. “At PGT, it was very, very interesting, all the machines, the robots.”
“Now they know that there are jobs that they can expand on, that they can actually grow and assist themselves in going higher than what they anticipated,” said Geri Hathorne, an English and SREB college essentials and literacy teacher at South Jones High School.
Representatives from seven local industries took part in the event.
