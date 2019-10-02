MS/AL, North/South All-Star Game rosters announced

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - The rosters for the 33rd Annual Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game and 75th Annual Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star Game were announced Wednesday morning.
A news conference was held to announce the players and coaches who will be participating in both games.
The Mississippi/Alabama game will be made up of senior players from both states who were chosen by all-star coaches and members of the Mississippi Association of Coaches Football Committee.
Players from the Pine Belt area who were selected to play for the Mississippi team are Wayne County High School defensive lineman Armondous Cooley and Oak Grove High School offensive lineman Trenton Jackson. North Forrest High School Head Coach Anthony Dillon will serve as linebackers coach for the Mississippi team.
The North/South game will have senior players from the north and south regions of Mississippi representing their schools and regions.
The players who will represent the south region from the Pine Belt will be Petal High School running back Micah McGowan and linebacker Jakorian Newsome, Stone High School offensive lineman Zach Bond and defensive back Anthony Pettis, Oak Grove wide receiver Brandon Hayes, Wayne County defensive lineman Christopher Walley, Hattiesburg High School linebacker Anthony Bullock, Lumberton High School defensive back Jayson Buckley and Collins High School defensive back Chris Keys.
Hattiesburg High School Head Coach Tony Vance will be the head coach of the South team, along with HHS assistant coach Donovan Tate and Stone High School Head Coach John Feaster serving as assistant coaches for the team.
The Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game will be held at the University of Southern Mississippi’s M.M. Roberts Stadium on Dec. 14, 2019, at noon. The North/South All-Star Game will be played at Gulfport High School’s Milner Stadium in Gulfport on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 11:30 a.m.
Admission for both games will be $10.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.