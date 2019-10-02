MHP searching for man who fled traffic stop

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Highway Patrol is searching for a man that fled a traffic stop in Hattiesburg Wednesday afternoon.
MHP pulled the man over near Richburg Road and Honeysuckle Drive. While being frisked, the man ran into the woods behind nearby homes, according to MHP Sgt. Travis Luck.
The minivan the man was driving was left in the driveway of a home with the driver door open.
MHP described the suspect at a white man wearing black shorts, no shirt, black tennis shoes and black hair.
If you have any information regarding the man, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement.
