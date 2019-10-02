2 convicted felons plead guilty to gun charges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two convicted felons are facing a decade behind bars and fines of $250,000 after pleading guilty to illegally possessing firearms in separate cases.
James Douglas Maxwell, 26, of Hattiesburg, and Jonas Antonio Windham, 37, of Laurel, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett on Wednesday.
Prosecutors said two guns were found at Windham’s home when authorities served a search warrant on the property on June 18.
The warrant was served at the North 3rd Avenue home because Windham was a suspect in a shooting investigation being conducted by Laurel police. Windham was accused of shooting a man on June 13 and was charged with aggravated assault.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Windham had previously been convicted of selling cocaine and firearms twice in Jones County during February of 2012. He was sentenced to serve 78 months in federal prison following his conviction in 2013.
Windham was still on probation when he was arrested in June.
Prosecutors said Maxwell was found to be in possession of a firearm during a traffic stop in Hattiesburg on Feb. 14.
Maxwell had previously been convicted of being an accessory after the fact to an armed robbery in Forrest County in 2013. Maxwell received a 20-year suspended sentence for that conviction.
Windham and Maxwell are scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 9, 2020.
Both cases are part of Project EJECT, an initiative by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi to fight violent crime in local communities.
